May 24 Zhejiang Starry Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 1

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 2 and the dividend will be paid on June 2

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z15Zpk

