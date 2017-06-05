June 5 Zhejiang Starry Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Shanghai Food and Drug Administration

* Certificate issued compocnd miconazole nitrate cream, Compound Dexamethasone Acetate Cream and lincomycin hydrochloride and lidocaine hydrochloride gel manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until May 14, 2020

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/s0qNuE

