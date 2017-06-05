BRIEF-Le Noble Age approved dividend of 0.235 euro per share
* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE
June 5 Zhejiang Starry Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Shanghai Food and Drug Administration
* Certificate issued compocnd miconazole nitrate cream, Compound Dexamethasone Acetate Cream and lincomycin hydrochloride and lidocaine hydrochloride gel manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until May 14, 2020
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees