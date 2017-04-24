April 24 Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 470.5 million yuan to 611.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (470.5 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales in domestic cooker and small household appliances market is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/494GYN

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)