U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
May 22Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue up to 600 million yuan corporate bonds with a term of up to 5 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Nf0YOd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes