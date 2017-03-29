New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fiber Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 75 percent to 125 percent, or to be 37.2 million yuan to 47.8 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 21.2 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are gains from newly merged energy unit and increased revenue from silk product
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NBcR15
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.