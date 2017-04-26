April 26 Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 59.6 million yuan to 77.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (59.6 million yuan)

* Comments that improved sales is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xW7yi0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)