New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 176.9 million yuan to 202.2 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 168.5 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are optimized market structure and improved technology as well as contribution from new projects
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VDNe9U
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.