Feb 15 Zhejiang Wanjia Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder has sold 5.0 percent stake in the company for 529.3 million yuan ($77.06 million) to media firm

* Says share trade to resume on Feb 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kJm40Q; bit.ly/2lOUIaS

