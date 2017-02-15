BRIEF-Japan Third Party says settlement with Marubeni Utility Services regarding lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
Feb 15 Zhejiang Wanjia Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has sold 5.0 percent stake in the company for 529.3 million yuan ($77.06 million) to media firm
* Says share trade to resume on Feb 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kJm40Q; bit.ly/2lOUIaS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won