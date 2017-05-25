UPDATE 1-China's authorities tighten noose around online video content
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)
May 25 Zhejiang Wansheng Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy project company for 3.75 billion yuan ($545.99 million) in order to own Analogix Semiconductor via share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.0 billion yuan via share private placement to fund the acquisition, projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qfj1EI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8683 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)
BERLIN, June 23 Germany's federal cyber-security agency, BSI, said on Friday the private email inboxes of German executives and government employees were being targeted by professional cyber attacks.