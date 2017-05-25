May 25 Zhejiang Wansheng Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy project company for 3.75 billion yuan ($545.99 million) in order to own Analogix Semiconductor via share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.0 billion yuan via share private placement to fund the acquisition, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qfj1EI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8683 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)