April 27 Zhejiang Weixing Industrial Development Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to be 134 million yuan to 174.3 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 134 million yuan

* Says that increased product sales as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/r3CYR8

