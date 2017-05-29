BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs worth 1.25 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bkLY1S
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-GENFIT REACHES A CRITICAL MILESTONE TOWARDS THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NON-INVASIVE IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC (IVD) TEST FOR NASH