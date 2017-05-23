BRIEF-Capita to sell unit to Link Group for 888 mln stg
* Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg
May 23 Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rvQxqb
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.