BRIEF-Zhejiang Xinao Textiles raises 891 mln yuan in shares private placement

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Xinao Textiles Inc :

* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 891.1 million yuan in total

* Says co's top shareholder, Zhejiang Xinao Industrial Co Ltd's stake in co was diluted to 31.09 percent from 37.64 percent

* Says shareholder Shen Jianhua's stake in co was diluted to 14.5 percent from 17.55 percent

* A Shaanxi-based trust plan raises stake in co to 3.51 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KUZN9i

