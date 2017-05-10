BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame Group unit to invest 80 mln yuan in food firm for 51 percent stake
* Says co's unit plans to invest 80 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based food company, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it after transaction
May 10Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.38 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 15, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 16 and the dividend will be paid on May 16
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dTyIIb
