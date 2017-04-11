New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 Zhejiang Yonglong Enterprises Co Ltd:
* Company entered into equity transfer agreement with guizhou yongan
* Agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in target company
* Total consideration will be more than hk$3,000,000
* Entered into equity transfer agreement with guizhou yongan to acquire stake in target company for rmb10 million
* Target company is guizhou anheng yongcheng investment management company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.