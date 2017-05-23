BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $974 million multifamily K-deal, K-726
* Expects to issue approximately $974 million in K-726 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Zhejiang Youpon Integrated Ceiling Co Ltd
* Says it signs strategic agreement with China Evergrande Group's material procurement unit involving amount for at least 500 million yuan ($72.58 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qeRu1m
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8892 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Expects to issue approximately $974 million in K-726 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 23 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven must wait over the weekend to see whether their takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker Stada has been successful, two sources familiar with the situation said.