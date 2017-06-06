BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum acquires Nor-Cal Products Inc
* DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum acquires Nor-Cal Products Inc (USA)
June 6 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 13
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 14 and the dividend will be paid on June 14
* Tesla talking to music industry about creating its own streaming music service; had talks about licensing music service to bundle with its cars - Recode Source text : http://bit.ly/2s02nFd Further company coverage: