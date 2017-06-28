BRIEF-Co-op Bank clarifies some details of capital raising plan
* As announced on June 28, record date for determining who is a retail noteholder is June 27
June 28 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest up to 200 million yuan ($29.42 million) in private equity fund worth up to 900 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sguEvX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* As announced on June 28, record date for determining who is a retail noteholder is June 27
* ANNOUNCES TRANSFER OF DEFENDER FERLAND MENDY FOR EUR 5 MILLION; HE SIGNED A 5-YEAR CONTRACT UNTIL JUN 30, 2022 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)