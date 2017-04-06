April 6 Zhong Ao Home Group Ltd

* Parties have mutually agreed to terminate Hangzhou Yidao cooperation agreement with effect from 5 april 2017

* Up to date of announcement, no equity interest in Hangzhou Yidao has been transferred to Hangzhou O2o team

* Refers to cooperation agreement entered into by Hangzhou Yidao, Zhong Ao Property and Luo Tao