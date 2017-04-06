BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Zhong Ao Home Group Ltd
* Parties have mutually agreed to terminate Hangzhou Yidao cooperation agreement with effect from 5 april 2017
* Up to date of announcement, no equity interest in Hangzhou Yidao has been transferred to Hangzhou O2o team
* Refers to cooperation agreement entered into by Hangzhou Yidao, Zhong Ao Property and Luo Tao Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.