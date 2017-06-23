Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Zhong Fa Zhann Holdings Limited
* Board has resolved not to recommend any payment of final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
* Fy loss before taxation hk$37.941 million versus loss of hk$36.806 million
* Fy revenue hk$10.2 million versus hk$17.8 million
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.