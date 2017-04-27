April 27 Zhong Fu Tong Co Ltd :

* Says co adjusted div payment plan for FY 2016

* In new plan, co plans to pay a cash dividend of 1.1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares instead of 1.0 yuan announced previously, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0nVRGK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)