BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Zhong Fu Tong Co Ltd :
* Says co adjusted div payment plan for FY 2016
* In new plan, co plans to pay a cash dividend of 1.1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares instead of 1.0 yuan announced previously, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0nVRGK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.