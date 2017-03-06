BRIEF-Softline FY loss after tax shrinks to EUR 459,000
* FY SALES OF EUR 892 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 730 THOUSAND)
March 6 Zhong Fu Tong Co Ltd
* Says it wins bids totalling 182 million yuan ($26.40 million) for two China Mobile projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mLvbmu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8950 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY SALES OF EUR 892 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 730 THOUSAND)
SHANGHAI, May 29 China, battling increased threats from cyber-terrorism and hacking, will adopt from Thursday a controversial law that mandates strict data surveillance and storage for firms working in the country, the official Xinhua news agency said.