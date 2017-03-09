March 9 Zhonghang Heibao Co Ltd

* Says it cancels delisting risk warning from March 13 as it has returned to net profit in 2016

* Says trading of shares to halt on March 10 and to resume on March 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m2vKUi; bit.ly/2m5U7kS

