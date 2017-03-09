Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 9 Zhonghang Heibao Co Ltd
* Says it cancels delisting risk warning from March 13 as it has returned to net profit in 2016
* Says trading of shares to halt on March 10 and to resume on March 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m2vKUi; bit.ly/2m5U7kS
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.