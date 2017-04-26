BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.10 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 4 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gQdx40
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: