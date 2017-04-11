BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 204.0 million yuan ($29.57 million) in Beijing
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2potHfk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8998 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.