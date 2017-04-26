April 26 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to invest in solar cell project with total investment at 3.0 billion yuan ($435.39 million)

* Says it signs framework agreement to set up new material equity investment fund worth 2.0 billion yuan with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oJ8j3C; bit.ly/2oLaIMc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8903 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)