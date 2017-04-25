April 25 Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd :

* Unit has entered into a joint venture agreement with Changsha Mingfa City Construction Development Co., Ltd on April 21

* Equity participation of ZMBH Fujian in JV company shall be sum of RMB 20 million

* Shareholding of ZMBH Fujian and Changsha Mingfa in jv company shall be 51% and 49% respectively

* Business activities of JV will be sourcing and management of tenants and suppliers, operation and management of shopping centre

* JV is not expected to have any material impact on group's earnings per share for fy ending 31 december 2017