April 25 Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd
:
* Unit has entered into a joint venture agreement with
Changsha Mingfa City Construction Development Co., Ltd on April
21
* Equity participation of ZMBH Fujian in JV company shall be
sum of RMB 20 million
* Shareholding of ZMBH Fujian and Changsha Mingfa in jv
company shall be 51% and 49% respectively
* Business activities of JV will be sourcing and management
of tenants and suppliers, operation and management of shopping
centre
* JV is not expected to have any material impact on group's
earnings per share for fy ending 31 december 2017
