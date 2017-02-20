Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 20 Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp
* Says controlling shareholder's party acting in concert plans to increase 3.92 percent stake in the company at up to 13 yuan ($1.89) per share within six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lxUpDr
($1 = 6.8660 Chinese yuan renminbi)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.