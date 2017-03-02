BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
* Says units sign framework agreements to invest a combined of 300 million yuan ($43.59 million) on poverty alleviation projects in Guizhou province
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement on development projects with investment of about 30-50 billion yuan in Yunnan province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mHhEch; bit.ly/2mN8Alv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8817 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.