BRIEF-Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology, unit sets up green ecological circular agriculture fund with partners
* Says it set up a Nanchang-based green ecological circular agriculture fund with partners
June 7 Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd
* Says it sold 3,628 buses in Jan-May, down 46.8 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qVrngS
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it set up a Nanchang-based green ecological circular agriculture fund with partners
BEIJING, June 23 China imported 186,765 tonnes of sugar in May, up 37.88 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday.