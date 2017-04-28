BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 46.7 percent y/y at 585.8 million yuan ($84.93 million)
* Says Q1 net profit down 66.7 percent y/y at 45.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pojqRF; bit.ly/2qlK50y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017