New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 65 percent to 68 percent, or to be 43 million yuan to 47 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 135.5 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are decreased government subsidy of new energy cars and reduced orders
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZcfJ1V
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.