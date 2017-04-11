April 11 Zhongxing Shenyang Commercial Building Group Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to increase by 50.8 percent to 65.8 percent, or to be 15 million yuan to 16.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (9.9 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased costs and expenses and decreased loss in subsidiary, as well as decreased expense on layoff welfare are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/X50ba2

