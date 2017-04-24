April 24 Zhongxing Shenyang Commercial Building Group Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 34.4 percent to 75.1 percent, or to be 33 million yuan to 43 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (24.6 million yuan)

* Comments that increased deposit interest income and decreased lay off welfare expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nTsjiq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)