UPDATE 6-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
June 19Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd :
* Says its bio-tech subsidiary plans to use 20.1 million yuan to buy rest stake in its 5 bio-tech units, to hold 100 percent stake in target 5 units after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fLXm5c
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)