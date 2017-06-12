BRIEF-Freestone Capital comments on Owens Realty Mortgage annual meeting results
* Freestone Capital Management - largest stockholder of Owens Realty Mortgage comments on Owens Realty Mortgage annual meeting results
June 12Zhongzhu Medical Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to transfer 50 percent stake in mining unit to Zhuhai-based mining investment firm for 50.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/W1xoSl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Freestone Capital Management - largest stockholder of Owens Realty Mortgage comments on Owens Realty Mortgage annual meeting results
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 London-based startup Blockchain has raised $40 million (31.5 million pounds) in a fresh round of funding as the software company rides a wave of enthusiasm for digital currency technology.