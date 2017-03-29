BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Zhuguang Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Unit entered into equity transfer agreement with vendors and target company
* deal for aggregate consideration of rmb1.81 billion
* purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale equity interest, representing all equity interest in target company
* Vendors are Tong Dexin and Tong Demin; target company is Xianghe Jingang Real Estate Development Company Ltd
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.