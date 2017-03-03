March 3 Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group :

* Jiuzhou theme park management entered into a joint venture contract with chengtoushan development

* Proposed registered capital of chengtoushan jv co is rmb25 million

* Registered capital to be contributed by jiuzhou theme park management as to 55% and chengtoushan development as to 45%

* Purpose of jv is to engage in project to transform scenic area, in hunan province, prc into a national tourism demonstration site

Source text (bit.ly/2mSHmdj)

Further company coverage: