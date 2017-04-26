BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.15 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016


* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer