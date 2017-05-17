Two Dutch journalists kidnapped in Colombia by ELN rebels
BOGOTA, June 19 Two Dutch journalists have been captured by Marxist ELN rebels in a conflict area of northeastern Colombia, the military said on Monday.
May 17ZIGExN Co Ltd
* Says 2,500 units of its fifth series options were exercised to 250,000 shares of its common stock on May 17
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 1,398.5 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Czhv3Z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOGOTA, June 19 Two Dutch journalists have been captured by Marxist ELN rebels in a conflict area of northeastern Colombia, the military said on Monday.
* Says its stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Jasdaq on June 20