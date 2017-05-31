May 31 ZIGExN Co Ltd

* Says 4,500 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 450,000 shares of its common stock from May 30 to May 31

* Says 18,500 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 1,850,000 shares of its common stock in May

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gQCqpF

