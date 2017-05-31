BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces receipt of SAPPRFT notice
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
May 31 ZIGExN Co Ltd
* Says 4,500 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 450,000 shares of its common stock from May 30 to May 31
* Says 18,500 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 1,850,000 shares of its common stock in May
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gQCqpF
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)