May 24 ZIGExN Co Ltd

* Says 9,500 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 950,000 shares of its common stock from May 18 to May 24

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 1,398.5 yen per share

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/5KWcm4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)