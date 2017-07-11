FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 hours ago
BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet appoints Daniel Florin interim CEO
July 11, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet appoints Daniel Florin interim CEO

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Zimmer Biomet announces leadership transition

* Says Daniel P. Florin appointed interim ceo

* Says ceo and president david c. Dvorak resigned

* Board conducting search for permanent ceo

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc says to assist with transition, dvorak will serve in an advisory capacity to company for a period of time

* Board is retaining executive search firm to identify and evaluate candidates for permanent ceo role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

