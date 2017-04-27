BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
* Zimmer biomet reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Zimmer biomet reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.13
* Q1 sales rose 3.8 percent to $1.98 billion
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.68 to $4.88
* Q1 earnings per share $1.47
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 2 to 3 percent
* Now estimates full-year, constant currency revenue to increase between 3.2% and 4.2% compared to prior year,
* Now expects foreign currency translation to decrease revenue for full year by approximately 1.2%
* Sees full-year 2017 revenue to be in a range of $7.835 billion to $7.915 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.60, revenue view $7.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.