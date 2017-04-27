April 27 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Zimmer biomet reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.13

* Q1 sales rose 3.8 percent to $1.98 billion

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.68 to $4.88

* Q1 earnings per share $1.47

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 2 to 3 percent

* Now estimates full-year, constant currency revenue to increase between 3.2% and 4.2% compared to prior year,

* Now expects foreign currency translation to decrease revenue for full year by approximately 1.2%

* Sees full-year 2017 revenue to be in a range of $7.835 billion to $7.915 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.60, revenue view $7.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.60, revenue view $7.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S