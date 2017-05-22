US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 22 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Llc :
* Zimmer Partners Lp reports a 5.5 percent stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Llc as of may 12, 2017 - sec filing
* ZIMMER PARTNERS LP acquired common shares of Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings in the belief that the common shares were undervalued Source text: (bit.ly/2qIIYel) Further company coverage:
BOGOTA, June 20 A bomb attack over the weekend by the Marxist ELN rebels has halted the flow of crude along Colombia's second largest oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, sources from the military and state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Tuesday.