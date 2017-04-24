April 24 Zions Bancorp:
* Zions Bancorporation reports first quarter financial
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Zions Bancorp - net interest income increased to $489
million in the first quarter of 2017 from $480 million in the
fourth quarter of 2016.
* Zions Bancorp - tangible book value per common share
increased to $29.61 at March 31, 2017, compared with $29.06 at
December 31, 2016
* Zions Bancorp - net interest margin increased slightly to
3.38pct in the first quarter of 2017, compared with 3.37pct in
the fourth quarter of 2016
* Zions Bancorp - the estimated basel III common equity tier
1 capital ratio was 12.2pct at March 31, 2017 compared with
12.1pct at December 31, 2016
