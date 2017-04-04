BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
April 4 Zions Bancorp
* Says its board granted a waiver to co's code of business conduct and ethics that had been requested by its ceo Harris Simmons
* Waiver allows Simmons to invest in commercial real estate development entity in Texas that is being formed by former chairman of Amegy Bank Source text: [bit.ly/2nBABg1] Further company coverage:
May 26 Soft drink maker PepsiCo Inc is in talks to acquire All Market Inc, the owner of coconut water brand Vita Coco, whose celebrity investors include Madonna and Matthew McConaughey, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.