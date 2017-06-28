RPT-COLUMN-OPEC should let oil prices rebalance the market: Kemp
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
June 28 Ziopharm Oncology Inc
* Ziopharm Oncology announces initiation of stereotactic treatment cohort in phase 1 study of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in recurrent glioblastoma
* Ziopharm Oncology Inc - company anticipates children with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (dipg) will be eligible for enrollment
* Ziopharm Oncology Inc - continues to progress towards a registration study for Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex for rGBM to start in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
BRUSSELS, June 28 (BRUSSELS) - Google's clash with EU antitrust enforcers has echoes of Microsoft's decade-long regulatory battle, a legacy that parent company Alphabet should bear in mind as it considers challenging the Commission, lawyers and fund managers said.