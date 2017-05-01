May 1 Ziopharm Oncology Inc

* Ziopharm Oncology reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on recent activities

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ziopharm -ended quarter with cash and cash equivalents of about $66.4 million, which it believes will be sufficient to fund currently planned activities through Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: