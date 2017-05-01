BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Ziopharm Oncology Inc
* Ziopharm Oncology reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on recent activities
* Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ziopharm -ended quarter with cash and cash equivalents of about $66.4 million, which it believes will be sufficient to fund currently planned activities through Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.