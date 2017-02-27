BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Holdings updates on share transfer contract
* Hu-Ning Expressway (as purchaser) entered into share transfer contract with Shanghai Galaxy
Feb 27 Zipmoney Ltd:
* $200 mln financing arrangement with a Big 4 Australia bank
* Facility is expected to be operational in Q4 FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hu-Ning Expressway (as purchaser) entered into share transfer contract with Shanghai Galaxy
* Unclaimed final dividend for 2010 amounting to HK$13.4 mln is forfeited and reverts to HKEx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: